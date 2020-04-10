Residents of St Patrick’s Hospital, Cashel being transferred as part of infection control measures

Some residents at St Patrick’s Hospital in Cashel are being transferred nearby to Our Lady’s Hospital as part of infection control measures.

The HSE South East has said the temporary move is being made after consultation with HIQA, and that staff are being liaised with as part of the new arrangement.

St Patrick’s Hospital, a residential centre for older people in need of long stay, respite, demential and rehab care, will see two wards moved to Our Lady’s Hospital – namely the 26-bed St. Anne’s/St. Bernadette’s and 23-bed St. Benedict’s wards.

Local HSE management say that previous design work at Our Lady’s Hospital has rendered it adaptable to the resumption of inpatient accommodation, and that the transfer from St. Patrick’s is being undertaken with the best interests of residents and staff in mind.

In turn, available space at St. Patrick’s will be utilised for some services currently based in the main Our Lady’s building in Cashel.

The present Rehabilitation Unit on site at St. Patrick’s Hospital, and St. Claire’s Ward located on the grounds of Our Lady’s Hospital, are not affected by the transfer.