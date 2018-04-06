Residents call for action on Fethard to Drangan road damage

Tipperary County Council is being called on to address the deterioration of a section of the Fethard to Drangan road which has left some locals unable to drive on it.

There have been problems with potholes and subsidence on the road for many years, but the bad weather over recent months has resulted in it getting steadily worse.

At certain points of the road the grass margin has collapsed, exposing a 20 foot drop in to the river below.

Local residents say they are growing more frustrated with the situation with many saying they are too afraid to drive on the road, opting instead to take lengthy detours.

These locals spoke to Tipp FM News.