Report into Silvermines lead poisoning calls for active monitoring

A new report into the Silvermines area, following lead contamination, has found it’s a safe place to grow up, live, work and produce food.

However the report, compiled by an Inter Agency Group has called for regular monitoring of group water schemes and milk from dairy herds around the North Tipp communities to prevent high lead levels getting into the food chain.

The IAG was convened by the Department of Agriculture after two dairy cows died from lead poisoning on a farm near Silvermines in early 2017.

Bulk tank milk from the herd contained lead above the maximum safety level which resulted in restrictions being placed on milk supplies.

Milk from two other dairy herds in the area was also found to have elevated lead levels.

A subsequent investigation concluded that an environmental source was the most likely cause of the problem with cattle wintering on silage contaimated with lead enriched soil.

Although the last lead mine in the area closed in 1993 there are still open pits, mine shafts and large waste dumps.

In its report the Inter Agency Group concludes the Silvermines is a safe place to live and produce food but makes 18 recommendations which are broadly in line with previous report in 2000 but the recommendations have been updated and enhanced.