Report on Carrick flooding nearing completion



A report on the major flooding which occurred in Carrick on Suir 2½ years ago is nearing completion.

Dozens of homes and businesses were damaged when the North Quays flooded.

Some of the pumps in the flood defence system failed to work allowing water levels to rise to an unprecedented level during the storms over the Christmas and New Year of 2015/16

Councillor Kieran Bourke says people living on Strand Lane are still concerned there may be a repeat of the flooding.

The report commissioned by the County Council has identified a number of issues which have already been addressed.

District Director Pat Slattery says the local authority is determined the necessary works will be carried out as soon as possible.