Rent changes on the way for Local Authority housing



There could be a change to your rent if you live in local authority housing in Tipperary.

The 9 separate Differential Rent Schemes in the county are being merged into one – with new rates coming into effect from July 2nd.

It will mean the minimun rent will be 20 euro across the board, with 140 euro the maximum – all of which is income based.

8000 rent forms were issued to tenants occupying council housing, and to those in receipt of RAS and HAP.

Director of Services for Housing, Sinead Carr, explains the changes…