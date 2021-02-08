Renewed calls for works to solve 18-month Boil Water Notice in west Tipp

A boil water notice, which has affected some residents in the Golden, Kilfeacle and Thomastown areas of west Tipperary, is still in place after almost 18 months.

Sinn Féin’s Martin Browne is now calling on the Housing Minister to release the necessary funds to Irish Water or the Council to solve the issue once and for all.

It’s understood that works which took place late last year were unsuccessful in restoring the supply to its original condition.

Deputy Browne says the ongoing notice, since September 2019, is an “utter disgrace”:

“We’ve called on the Minister to release funding now to do the remedial works to solve this problem once and for all. It seems to me that funding is needed to repair a stretch of piping from Kilfeacle into Tipperary Town.

“I’ll admit they’ve done the work, but it hasn’t worked. We have residents in those areas contacting us on a regular basis about this.”