Renewed calls for Suicide Prevention Officer in Tipp

Tipperary County Council is being accused of not doing enough to tackle the growing suicide problem.

Councillor David Doran raised the issue once again at this month’s meeting of the local authority – he said that the most vulnerable people in the county were in need of a dedicated suicide prevention officer.

In the council’s response, they pointed out that this matter fell under the remit of the HSE and they provide continuous support and training within the council.

However, the local authority acknowledged the importance of suicide prevention and confirmed that the matter would be investigated.

Cllr Doran says we are losing too many lives.