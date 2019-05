Ballinure based Councillor Louise McLoughlin wants to see street lighting implemented in rural areas in Tipperary.

Many residents in her area have aired their concerns about poor lighting in their areas.

Their fears relate to crime and the risk for people walking in the dark.

Councillor McLoughlin – who is Cathaoirleach of the Carrick on Suir Municipal district – says she has been trying to get the lighting for years.