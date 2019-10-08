Renewed calls for coursing licences to be granted

The Government has come under fire from a Tipp based TD as it continues to withhold hare coursing licenses.

Fianna Fail Deputy Jackie Cahill says the decision by the Department to refuse to grant the licenses due to the RHD2 virus isn’t supported by any scientific evidence.

February’s National Coursing Meeting in Clonmel could fall by the wayside unless a resolution is found to the issue.

Deputy Cahill says the coursing clubs can play an active role in helping to stem the spread of the virus.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he saw no reason why licences can’t be granted to allow the coursing season to go ahead.