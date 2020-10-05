Renewed call for Tipperary blood donations

North Tipperary blood donors are being urged to do their bit this month.

A number of clinics are being held in a bid to maintain vital supplies for hospitals.

National Donor Services Manager with the Irish Blood Transfusion Service Stephen Cousins outlines where people can donate.

“We have a clinic on Tuesday 13th in Lorrha-Dorrha GAA club and we’re also in Birr on the Wednesday and Thursday of next week so certainly we tend to get plenty of donors coming in from North Tipperary to both of those clinics.”

“So we’d be looking for people to try and attend them and to make an appointment is the key thing now with all of our clinics. So if people can ring 1850 731 137 to make an appointment it would be great.”