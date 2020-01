The incident happened on the 16th of August, 2019 when a car struck a pole on Gladstone Street which then hit a male pedestrian in his 50s.

Gardaí want a man who called into Clonmel Garda Station to report the incident, but left before leaving his details to come forward.

He – and anyone else who may have seen the crash – is asked to contact Clonmel Gardaí on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.