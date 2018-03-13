Renewed appeal for missing Clonmel woman

Gardaí in Clonmel have renewed an appeal for information on a local woman who went missing from the town over two years ago.

Bridget Madigan was last seen on 8th February, 2016.

On the day she disappeared she had two appointments, one on Western road and the other O’Connell street in Clonmel. Her whereabouts after this is unknown.

Gardaí are again asking anyone with information – no matter how small – to come forward.

Inspector Willie Leahy went on Crimecall on September 26th 2016 with Bridget’s mother which provided them with many leads, however none amounted to anything substantial for their enquiry.

Inspector Leahy renewed their appeal on Tipp Today with Fran Curry:

If if have any information about Ms Madigan you can call Clonmel Gardaí on (052) 61 77640 or The Garda Confidential Line on (1800)666 111