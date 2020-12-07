Reminder of postal deadlines from An Post

Tipperary residents are being warned that today marks one of the key deadlines for Christmas posting.

Many more families are likely to be spending this Christmas apart due to Covid-19 restrictions, putting additional strain on postal services to get gifts where they need to go.

People are being urged to ensure that gifts are wrapped securely and that a full, correct postal address is added.

Angus Laverty from An Post explains what should be posted today in time for Christmas.

“It’s the latest time of posting for the US, Canada, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. There’s a slightly later date for cards to the US on December 11th, but today is the deadline for all those countries for parcels.”

Latest Dates of Posting:

USA, Canada, Asia, New Zealand 7th December

Rest of Europe 12th December

Great Britain 18th December

Northern Ireland 19th December

Ireland 21st December