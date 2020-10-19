Tipperary priest says restrictions on religious services need to be examined

The government needs to remember that “Ireland is actually bigger than Dublin”.

So says a local priest who has been expressing his frustration at the restrictions imposed on religious services.

While churches are allowed to stay open, no-one is allowed to attend mass, which Fr Michael Twomey says does not make sense in many rural areas where only a handful of people would attend anyway.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Fr Twomey said he doesn’t believe tarring everyone with the same brush is the way to go.

“Some people having house parties and some people breaking rules but as someone put a comment on my Facebook page it’s the people who are doing their best are the ones who are going to be hurting the most and I think that really sums it up.”

“There are so many people – especially elderly people – who have stuck to the rules, not let people in. They’ve forsaken seeing their children, their grandchildren. They’re missing out on social activities and it’s the mental health of these people that I was really getting concerned about.”