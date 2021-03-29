Tipp TD calling for Easter masses to resume

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath is hitting out at ongoing restrictions regarding religious ceremonies saying the closures are “totally illogical”.

He’s one of a number of rural-based TDs calling for the lifting of church restrictions ahead of the Easter ceremonies later this week.

Masses are only being held online during the current lockdown, but there is growing unease among some priests.

Garda checkpoints were in force in Cavan yesterday where one priest said public mass in defiance of the regulations.

Deputy McGrath says the Government must allow churches to reopen their doors.

“The World Health Organisation has said that lockdowns haven’t worked.”

“(German Chancellor) Angela Merkel – criticise what you like about her – last Tuesday she announced that they had a very severe lockdown planned for his week coming. Holy Thursday and all over the Easter weekend and she withdrew it.”

“She admitted other ones had failed. She got it wrong, the mood of the people wouldn’t accept it and she apologised. But we can’t do any apology – we just drive on.”