Mattie McGrath: People of faith are being blackguarded

Public health doctors have been asked to revisit hard capacity limits at churches as they reopen in the weeks ahead, following criticism from the Catholic Church.

Up to 50 people will be allowed at a religious service from next Monday, rising to 100 by the 20th of July.

A government spokesman says that will now be reviewed, after Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin said at the weekend that larger churches should be well able to hold more people safely.

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath says the hard limits go too far and are unfair to people of all faiths.

“The churches have done a huge evaluation of their space.”

Now you take pubs – and I welcome the opening of pubs – like churches are so well built with high ceilings and high roofs.”

“Its overreach and its overkill and it’s downright blackguarding of people of faith.”