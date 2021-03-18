Local priest calls for urgent easing of restrictions on religious ceremonies

A Tipperary priest is urging the Government to allow some common sense in easing Covid-19 restrictions around religious ceremonies.

Fr Michael Toomey, from the parishes of Ardfinnan and Newcastle, has described the current funeral capacity of 10 people as “crazy”.

Regular religious ceremonies are also allowed to proceed online only, and there are a growing number of calls for people to be allowed to attend upcoming Easter masses.

Fr Toomey says the Government needs to put a bit more faith in the public to behave properly at ceremonies.

“The majority of funerals that I’ve had – and I’ve admitted this and been told I could be arrest for it – I’ve had about 15 or 20 family members all socially distanced and well spaced out in the funeral. That’s the average I’d say.”

“Some priests have been very strict and said look its just 10 and that’s it and they’ve had to deal that. And they’ve had a lot of abuse for doing that from family and from others.”

“And other priests have said it doesn’t really matter we’ve a big church so just spread out and you could have up to 80, 90 or 100.”