Investigations ongoing at Sean Ross Abbey

Excavations are ongoing at the former site of a mother and baby home near Roscrea.

The dig at Sean Ross Abbey is part of the commission of investigation into Mother and Baby homes, set up following the discovery of the remains of over 800 children in Tuam.

According to death certificates, 269 children are said to have died at the Tipp site, while campaigners feel that estimate could be as high as 800.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Irish Times Religious Affairs Correspondent, Patsy McGarry, felt that the commission would shine a light on the true number buried at the site.