Easing of restrictions on Tipperary church attendance

Larger churches in Tipperary have been given leeway to welcome more than 50 parishioners during ceremonies.

Fr Michael Toomey of SS Peter & Paul’s Parish in Clonmel has welcomed the additional factors which can now be considered when it comes to calculating capacity at churches.

It means that larger churches can now be divided into sections, which must not exceed 50 people each and must have individual entrances and exits.

Fr Toomey says it makes a big difference.

“Well I can only speak about my own church here in St Peter & Paul’s” “People are asked to come in through the side door, there are hand sanitisers, there’s welcoming and people are strongly advised to use masks – that is part of the agreement with the government in the church and there are nine sections now in St Peter & Paul’s and you can sit anywhere you want, we’re not telling you where to go.”