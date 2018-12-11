Bishop supports efforts to have former Tipp priest declared a Saint

Fr Colm O’Brien spent 8 years at St Peter & Paul’s in Clonmel while he also served in St Paul’s parish in Waterford City and in Tramore.

He passed away in 2009 aged just 36.

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan says Fr O’Brien left a lasting impression on those he came in contact with.

Many stories supporting the case for making Fr O’Brien a saint have already been gathered.

These will now be sent to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints in Rome.

However speaking on Tipp Today Bishop Cullinan said even then there is still a long way to go in the process.