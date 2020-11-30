Bishop Cullinan says additional masses may be held to cater for extra demand over Christmas

A ticketing system may have to be put in place for those wishing to attend religious services over Christmas.

With the move from Level 5 restrictions from tomorrow people will be able to attend mass and services.

However Bishop of Waterford and Lismore Alphonsus Cullinan admits there are concerns that religious events over Christmas may attract more than the numbers allowed to attend.

“What we are envisaging is that there will be extra masses but even at that it is likely that in the bigger population areas that not everyone will be able to be accommodated.”

“So what we are thinking of is to perhaps have some kind of a ticketing system where for arguments sake if you can have 70 people in your church – you give out 70 tickets, first come first served, and once they’re gone well that’s it for that particular mass.”

+++