Bishop Cullinan lets local priests decide whether to resume masses

The Bishop of Waterford & Lismore says many churches in the diocese won’t reopen for mass just yet due to capacity restrictions.

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan has been reflecting as places of worship were permitted to reopen yesterday, albeit with only 50 people allowed for indoor gatherings.

He’s pleased with the feedback from priests in the area since yesterday.

But he says that many parishes have decided to hold off on public masses, as they may be forced to turn people away.

“It’s a decision that I’ve left up to the local priest – he knows his place, he knows his people.”

“And if he feels that he just doesn’t want to be turning away people or in the long run it wouldn’t be the pastoral option for him, well then some have decided not to.”