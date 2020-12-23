Bishop Cullinan calls for level playing field on Covid restrictions

The Bishop of Waterford and Lismore is criticising the Government’s restrictions on places of worship which come in place on St Stephen’s Day.

With Level 5 restrictions being rolled out from tomorrow, religious services with a max of 50 people will be allowed to take place until the end of Christmas Day.

However, such gatherings will then be online only under new restrictions with places of worship only remaining open for private prayer.

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan says the restrictions are being applied inconsistently.

“Just listening to one of our leaders this morning – he mentioned that gyms should remain open for people’s mental health. What about church’s for peoples mental and spiritual health?”

“I was just at Mass there this morning at 10 o’clock and the people agreed and in fact gave me a round of applause at the end of it when I said we just can’t understand this.”