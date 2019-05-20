Tipp man named RTE’s new South East Correspondent

A Tipperary man has been named as RTE’s new South East Correspondent.

Fethard native Conor Kane is currently a freelance journalist in the region, and has contributed to Tipp FM over the years, as well as for many local and national media outlets.

He is a journalism graduate from DIT with over 25 years media experience, and has previously worked as South East Correspondent for the Irish Independent and a senior news reporter for The Irish Examiner.

Prior to this he worked with The Roscommon Herald, Wicklow People and People Group Newspapers, and The Nationalist in Clonmel.

Conor Kane will commence his role with RTÉ in mid June.