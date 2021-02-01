Ballina – Birdhill road to close for a fortnight

The road linking Ballina and Birdhill in north Tipperary will be closed later this month to allow for advanced works as part of the new bridge project over the Shannon.

Tipperary County Council is advising motorists that the R494 between Ballina and Birdhill will be closed from February 15th until March 1st, with diversions in place and local access facilitated.

The main contract of works for the €40 million bypass of Ballina and Killaloe is expected to be awarded in the first half of this year.

The project will include a new bridge over the Shannon as well as an improvement scheme on the R494.