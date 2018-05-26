Referendum Count Continues in Thurles

Counting of Tipperary votes in the referendum to repeal the 8th is underway.

Two Exit Polls released last night indicate a landslide victory for the Yes side but the result wont be known until the count is completed this afternoon.

From The Presentation Secondary School Sports Hall in Thurles Tipp FM’s Trudy Waters sent this report ..

Although there is no official voter turnout for Tipperary at this stage –it appears to be around the mid fifty mark based on the various polling stations across the county.

Polling was brisk for most of yesterday with final tallies at some polling stations like New Inn and Holycross at 68 recording a 68 percent turnout.

In others like the CBS Primary School Thurles it Average 61% .. ranging from 52% to 72%

Other areas like Knockavilla –it was 60% , Ballina – 63% , Tipp Town 52 to 55 percent- Cahir and Clonmel 55 and 67 respectively

North of the county and again it was in the mid fifties in Nenagh and Roscrea

In Carrick it averaged out at 62% while Cashel ranged from 47-68%

Two exit polls released last night indicate a an overwhelming yes vote by over 68 percent however nothing can be truly known until all the boxes are opened and counted