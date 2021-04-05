‘Reach Out Concert’ raises over €30k and counting

A free live country music concert hosted last night by Tipp FM‘s own Trudi Lalor has exceeded its target of €25,000 in donations

Trudi joined the stars of the country music scene such as Foster & Allen, Nathan Carter and Una Healy in performing for the 2021 Reach Out Concert in aid of the ISPCC and Childline.

Just under €24,000 has already been raised on the iDonate page, and online donations can still be made on the fundraising page ‘Reach Out Project 2021’ on idonate.ie

You can also find details on how to donate via text or phone, by logging on to https://www.reachout2021.com/

This total has been topped up by thousands more in text and phone donations to bring it over the €30,000 mark already.

The concert was the culmination of a recent project, led by Trudi, which has seen Irish musicians getting in touch with their fans for a chat while live concerts remain banned under Covid restrictions.