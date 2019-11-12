Re-opening Tipperary hospitals could alleviate overcrowding

Today’s overcrowding at the Emergency Department at South Tipperary General further highlights the need to re-open Our Lady’s Hospital in Cashel.

That’s the view of former hospital administrator and Tipperary TD Seamus Healy who was reacting to the call from management at South Tipperary General Hospital that the public not present at the ED except in a real emergency.

45 patients who have been admitted to South Tipperary General are without a bed today.

Deputy Healy says as well as the long awaited 40 bed modular unit in Clonmel the re-opening of Our Lady’s in Cashel would make a huge difference.

It’s lain idle for the last decade despite the HSE spending around €14 million to upgrade it.