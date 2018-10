The funeral takes place this morning of a Tipperary man killed in a tragic accident last Thursday.

Declan Gohery of Tower Hill, Borrisokane died when the machine he was operating was struck by a tree while working on a farm near Rathcabbin.

He was the third farm fatality in the Premier County this year.

The 47 year old is survived by his wife Kathleen and teenage daughter Kayleigh.

Declan will be laid to rest following 11 o’clock mass this morning in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Aglish.