Rates reduction for Tipperary businesses

Rates across Tipperary are to fall giving a welcome reprieve to businesses.

Businesses had their premises valued at a rate of 0.21 and it has now been brought down to 0.1919. This means that many businesses will now gladly benefit from a lower bill than anticipated.

This new reduced rate also brings Tipperary in at a very competitive level for businesses when compared to surrounding counties.

Fine Gael Mayor of Clonmel, Garret Ahearn spoke to Tipp FM News about what the revised rate will mean for business people.