A local girl made a big impact on The Voice Kids UK and Ireland last night.

Rachel O’Donnell from Ballytarsna managed to get a four-chair turn with her rendition of ‘I wanna be a cowboy’s sweetheart.’

Judges Danny Jones, Pixie Lott, Will I. Am and Paloma Faith all tried their best to convince her to join their teams before she eventually chose Paloma.

Have a listen to Rachel’s impressive yodeling below!