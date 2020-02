With the way cleared for the election to go ahead in the Tipperary constituency there is huge interest in who will take the five seats on offer.

Polling stations will be open for 15 hours on Saturday next – from 7am to 10pm.

Ballot boxes will be opened at 9am on Sunday morning at the Presentation Sports Complex in Thurles following which the papers will be sorted and counted.

Returning Officer for Tipperary James Seymour says access to the count centre will be restricted.