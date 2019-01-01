Quest To Bring Boost To Lough Derg Area

The economy of the greater Lough Derg area is set to be boosted by over a quarter of a million euro.

Quest – a one day multi sports event which focuses on cycling, kayaking and running – is set to take place in the Ballina-Killaloe area next September and run for 3 years.

Its already been hugely successful in Achill and Kenmare.

The adventure series is all part of efforts by the Lough Derg Marketing Group to boost visitors to the area and has been welcomed by local Fine Gael Councillor Phyl Bugler: