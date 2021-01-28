Public urged not to get complacent as Covid figures start to fall

Public health officials in the mid-west are urging the public not to get distracted by the gradual decrease in Covid-19 case numbers.

The total number of cases in north Tipp Limerick, and Clare on Monday was 70, down from 238 two weeks previously.

However, a joint statement from public health bodies in the region states that the daily figures still don’t present a full picture, as close contacts aren’t being tested.

Director of Public Health Mid-West, Dr Mai Mannix, is warning against any shift in behaviour, saying the baseline of cases remains far too high to drop the guard.