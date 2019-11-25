Public Urged To Consider All Care Options As High Volumes Presenting to ED in UHL

The public is being urged to consider all care options before attending the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick today.

According to the INMO, 85 people are on Trolleys in UHL – the highest figure ever recorded in an Irish hospital in a single day.

Hospital management want to reassure the public that they are working to alleviate the situation including reducing elective surgical activity as they prioritise emergency admissions.

Currently, patients are being transferred to other hospitals within the hospital group and are working with HSE MidWest Community Healthcare to access appropriate beds within the community.

All patients are receiving expert medical care and every effort is being made to make their stay as comfortable as possible.