Public playgrounds and car parks to remain closed in Tipperary over Bank Holiday Weekend

Many public playgrounds and car parks will be closed this weekend as Tipperary County Council attempts to maintain social distancing.

Chair of the Council’s Covid-19 response team, Karl Cashen, says they are consulting with regional HSE and Garda reps multiple times per week to co-ordinate their response.

Car parks at many amenities will stay closed over the long weekend, including those at the Clare Glens near Newport and the Blueway between Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir.

Mr Cashen explains the reasoning behind the move:

“Some of these closures were taken on the advice of An Garda Síochána. Some of them were taken by ourselves, obviously. We felt that by opening the car parks all we were doing was encouraging people to travel to these amenity areas. Obviously, with a lot of cars in car parks and people making use of these amenity areas, social distancing could not be observed either.

“So, we felt that by closing the car parks this would discourage people from travelling to these areas.”