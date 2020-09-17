Public lighting on cycle and pedestrian track of Clonmel bypass to be completed this year

Work will begin in October on the final section of lighting for the cycle and pedestrian path on the Clonmel bypass.

Much of the pathway has benefited from the provision of public lighting, with the final section, between Heywood road and the Cahir road roundabout, remaining

in the dark.

But work will begin in the coming weeks to erect lighting on this 1.5 kilometre stretch. It is due to be completed by Christmas.

Councillor Michael Murphy has welcomed the news:

“Works will commence in October for the provision of public lighting along the remaining unlit section of the Clonmel Outer-Relief Road.

“In particular, I’m referring to that section between the junction at the Haywood Road and the Poppyfield Roundabout – approximately a stretch of 1.5km.

“On a walkway that is unlit at nighttime, there are safety issues.”

Councillor Murphy also says that it should attract more people to use the popular amenity once complete:

“I think it’ll take about six weeks to complete the works. So that tells me that the works will be completed for early December.

“It’s welcome news. It’s an excellent cycleway and walkway – unfortunately unused during the dark winter months. But now that will hopefully change and in my view, the Clonmel Outer-Relief Road, the cycleway and the walkway add to what I think is already an excellent outdoor amenity offering around Clonmel.”