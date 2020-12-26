Public Health Mid West experiencing “high volumes of people requesting a covid test”

People in the midwest waiting for a Covid-19 test are being urged to isolate until their appointment.

Public health officials in the region are concerned about a high volume of people requesting a test at the moment.

Public Health Mid West is appealing to people to review their holiday plans following a concerning increase in cases in Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary.

Maria Bridgeman is Community Healthcare Chief Officer for the HSE Mid West:

“What we’re experiencing at the moment are high volumes of people requesting a covid test.

“Anybody that has symptoms, or are close contacts of somebody else, they need, in the first instance, to isolate.

“Then, they need to contact their GP and get a referral for a covid test.

“What is really important is that people attend for a covid test with a referral to the correct centre at the appropriate time.

“In the meantime, until their test is completed and until they’ve got their result, we are asking that people remain isolated.”