Following the chaos in A&E’s in both Limerick University Hospital and South Tipp General Hospital last week, the MidWest Hospital Campaign have organised a protest to take place next month.

Protests will take place on Saturday, February 1st starting in St John’s hospital Limerick at 1 o’clock.

Tanya De Vito McMahon from the Mid West Hospital Campaign joined Fran on Tipp Today earlier to explain why they’re protesting