Protests cease at Cahir ABP site

Farmers who have been holding protests outside ABP’s plant in Cahir have this evening announced that they are to cease their blockade.

In a statement released to Tipp FM this evening, the individual farmers confirmed that they “have reached a consensus to formally stand down from our peaceful protest” on the basis that a submission on the Draft Beef Sector Agreement which was sent to Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed be addressed and examined.

The end of the protest comes just hours after ABP confirmed that a further 100 workers had been temporarily laid off at the site due to what ABP described as a “seven man illegal blockade”.

Earlier this week 355 workers at the South Tipp site had been temporarily laid off.

A second ABP site, in Nenagh, had also been picketed for a number of weeks but that protest was called off on Thursday night.

Former MEP candidate and Puckane farmer Liam Minehan was among those in the Nenagh blockade and confirmed to Tipp FM on Friday morning that the farmers involved felt the pressure they were applying had reached its potential and it was time to explore other avenues to resolving beef industry issues.

Tipp FM tonight contacted ABP to ask when the workers at Cahir will see their jobs restored and is awaiting a response.