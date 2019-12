Plans to improve facilities at Clonmel Racecourse have been lodged with Tipperary County Council.

Included in the application for Powerstown Park is the construction of a new pavilion building – this would incorporate a new jockeys changing area and canteen.

A trainer’s area, drug testing area, weigh room and press room are also planned together with first aid rooms.

The application from Powerstown Park Ltd is due to be ruled on by February 18th next.