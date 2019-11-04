Proposal lodged for 25 dwellings in Carrick on Suir

A planning application has been lodged for a housing development in Carrick on Suir.

Wexford based M2B Developments Ltd is the company behind the proposals for the Waterford Road in Carrickbeg.

They hope to construct 25 dwellings made up of 13 three bedroom and 12 two bedroom 2 storey terraced houses.The application is currently at pre-validation with Tipperary County Council’s planning department.

Previous proposals for a 29 house development by M2B Developments on the Waterford Road in Carrickbeg were refused earlier this year.