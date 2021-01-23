Property prices expected to rise by 4% in Tipperary this year

Property prices are expected to rise by around four percent in Tipperary this year.

That is according to the Irish Independent’s “How much is your house worth” report, which surveyed estate agents in every part of the country, and noted a 3-4 percent increase in prices last year in Tipp, despite the pandemic.

Mark Keenan, the newspaper’s property editor, says there’s a persistent shortage of stock in south Tipperary, prompting price increases.

He also says that second hand three-bed semi detached homes in north Tipperary are in high demand:

“Averaging €182,000. a brand new version would cost in the order of €230,000 and that’s why they’re not building anymore in there.

“So, four-bed semi’s in North Tipp, €210,000, up from €195,000 and expected to go to €215,000 this year.

“Four-bed bungalows outside towns, €270,000, up from €260,000 a year ago and expected to go to €280,000 this year.”