Progress for Tipp Town Bypass

Community and business groups in Tipp Town are hopeful that progress is finally being made on a long-awaited bypass for the town.

Following promising comments by Transport Minister Éamon Ryan last week, March4Tipp, Jobs4Tipp and Tipp Town Chamber are supporting the idea that the bypass should be the first element of the N24 realignment.

Minister Ryan told the Oireachtas Transport Committee last week that “you could put in a bypass of Tipperary Town as a first priority”.

Councillor Anne Marie Ryan is a member of March4Tipp and says they are keeping momentum going and has been buoyed by the support of local businesses and the Council in connection with the matter.