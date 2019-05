It’s claimed issues similar to those in Cormac’s Cemetery in Cashel have been happening in other cemeteries across the county.

Councillor Eddie Moran has condemned the way the graveyard in Templemore is being treated by some members of the public.

He’s also raised concerns over the safety of people entering the cemetery, as a woman was bitten by a loose dog earlier this week.

He says the issues are similar to what’s been happening in Cashel.