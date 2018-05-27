Pro Choice campaigners thank voters following historic referendum result

Pro Choice campaigners have thanked the people of Tipperary for helping to Repeal the 8th Ammendment.

The Premier County passed the referendum by 59.1 percent with almost 64 percent of the electorate turning out to cast their ballots here.

Nationwide it was a 2 to 1 majority in favour of changing the constitution with Donegal the only county to vote against the proposal.

Speaking to Tipp Fm after the declaration in Thurles Emma Burns of Tipp Together for Yes says they were overwhelmed by the result