President Michael D Higgins is set for his own “Trip to Tipp” today.

He’s visiting the community park in Birdhill to unveil a commemorative plaque, in recognition their win at the Tidy Towns competition.

The President is also due to attend the opening of the Cabragh Wetlands in Thurles at around 5 pm this afternoon.

Both events are expecting a large crowd from across both the county and country.

Denis Floyd of Chair of the Tidy Towns in Birdhill says it’s great to be recognised for their work..