Premier vote sees Casey on Presidential ballot paper

Tipperary County Councillors have endorsed Peter Casey as a Presidential Candidate.

The former Dragon’s Den star now has the backing of four County Councils meaning his name will be on the ballot paper next month.

Mr Casey was one of 6 election hopefuls who addressed council members in Nenagh this afternoon

First up was former Irish Independent journalist Gemma O’Doherty who told members that she had strong ties with Tipperary and cited her involvement in the campaign against a windfarm development near Ahenny in Carrick on Suir but rejected reports that she had a “holiday home” here and that it was a cottage she bought as she was unable to afford property prices in Dublin.

She spoke of the need to end homelessness, trolley waiting lists, for people to be viewed as citizens and not consumers, the need to develop home-grown produce which she says is being swallowed up by large British chain stores. She described the presidential salary as outrageous and would take €80,000, be quite happy to drive her own car and live in her own home

Performance artist Sarah Louise Mulligan told councillors that she believes Donald Trump is the greatest ally Ireland will ever have and would love to meet him on Irish soil. She also claimed the abortion referendum result was rigged and she would appeal it to the Supreme Court.

For his part Peter Casey – who needed just one vote left to join his fellow former Dragons on the election trail – spoke about a united Ireland, felt the presidency should be five years and run on the same day as the county council elections – he also reiterated that he would give his salary away to local authorities and that it should be in the region of €150,000 and not €325,000.

Several other election hopefuls including John O’Hare and Denis O’Brien addressed councillors who broke for a time to decide whether to endorse any of the candidates or not.

Eventually Peter Casey was proposed by Independent Councillor Joe Hannigan and seconded by Fine Gaels Mary Hanna Hourigan while Sinn Féin Councillor David Doran proposed Gemma O’Doherty who was seconded by Independent Pat English.

It went to a vote with Peter Casey winning out by 13 votes to 8 with Labour’s Fiona Bonfield abstaining.