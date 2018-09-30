Premier sees increase in house sales

House sales in Tipperary were up over 3% in the first half of the year.

Analysis of the Property Price Register the number of properties sold between January and June this year was 699.

According to MyHome.ie this compared with 667 for the same period in 2017.

Nationally the increase stands at 3.6% with sales in Carlow up 18.5% while there’s been a fall of nearly 22% in Monaghan where just 162 houses were sold.

The study shows that there were 24,448 sales nationally in the first half of the year. The value of those transactions also increased substantially, rising from €6 billion to over €7 billion, an increase of 18%.