A campaign to help combat dog fouling in Tipperary is to be rolled out county-wide.

It follows the success of the campaigns in Cahir and Clonmel.

Tipperary County Council are encouraging pet owners to be more responsible for their dogs as dog fouling can be a health hazard for young children and wheelchair users – as well as unsightly for tourists and locals.

Marion O’Neill, Senior Executive Officer in the Environment Section of Tipperary County Council, explains more about the campaign.